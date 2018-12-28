Sioux City Sears among 80 nationwide stores closing

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sioux City’s Sears is set to close in the coming months. 

Sears Holdings announced that it is one of 80 Kmarts and Sears stores that will be closing in March. 

In a company statement, they said that the closures are part of their company’s “processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”

They go on to say that in the next couple weeks, liquidation sales may begin. 

Any Sears Auto Center at the closing Sears stores will also be closing. They are expected to close in late January.

Below is the list of Kmarts and Sears stores closing. 

Closing Kmart stores

  • 7055 East Broadway Tucson AZ

  • 2180 E Mariposa Rd Stockton CA

  • 20777 Bear Valley Rd Apple Valley CA

  • 1000 San Fernando Rd Burbank CA

  • 2875 Santa Maria Way Santa Maria CA

  • 2505 Bell Rd Auburn CA

  • 295 Hartford Turnpike Vernon CT

  • 200 Irwin Ne Fort Walton Beach FL

  • 6126 Hwy 301 Ellenton FL

  • 11 Sherwood Square Peru IN

  • 2940 Veterans Blvd Metairie LA

  • 8980 Waltham Woods Rd Baltimore MD

  • 201 Ninth St S E Rochester MN

  • 155 Twin City Mall Crystal City MO

  • 12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza Gulfport MS

  • 980 Brevard Rd Asheville NC

  • 110 112 Bost Rd Morganton NC

  • 4841 Arendell St Morehead City NC

  • 1900 S Washington St Grand Forks ND

  • 1515 W 3Rd Alliance NE

  • 213 Highway 37 E Toms River NJ

  • 1705 S Main St Roswell NM

  • 308 Dix Avenue Queensbury NY

  • 1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza Horseheads NY

  • 121 Bolivar Road Wellsville NY

  • 1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza Greenwich NY

  • 7701 Broadview Road Cleveland OH

  • 620 Plaza Dr Fostoria OH

  • 400 N East Circle Blvd Corvallis OR

  • 996 West View Park Drive Pittsburgh PA

  • 2873 W 26Th Street Erie PA

  • 1143 Broad St Sumter SC

  • 1111 E North St Rapid City SD

  • 1805 E Stone Dr Kingsport TN

  • 217 Forks Of River Pkwy Sevierville TN

  • 4110 E Sprague Ave Spokane WA

  • 1450 Summit Avenue Oconomowoc WI

Closing Sears stores

  • 4301 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton WI

  • 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 455 Kennewick WA

  • 1531 Rio Rd E Charlottesville VA

  • 3100 Highway 365 Port Arthur TX

  • 2100 S W S Young Dr Killeen TX

  • 7701 1-40 W Ste 400 Amarillo TX

  • 6001 W Waco Dr Waco TX

  • 851 N Central Expwy Plano TX

  • 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene TX

  • 201 S Plano Rd Richardson TX

  • 2021 N Highland Ave Jackson TN

  • 1000 Rivergate Pkwy Goodlettsvlle TN

  • 5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005 Altoona PA

  • 5256 Route 30 Greensburg PA

  • 200 Park City Ctr Lancaster PA

  • 501 Medford Ctr Medford OR

  • 1475 Upper Valley Pike Springfield OH

  • 1400 Polaris Pkwy Columbus OH

  • 5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd Columbus OH

  • 10 Miracle Mile Dr Rochester NY

  • 3450 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas NV

  • 6400 O St Lincoln NE

  • 7424 Dodge St Omaha NE

  • The Streets Of Southpoint Durham NC

  • 1620 Guess Rd Durham NC

  • 2000 N E Court Bloomington MN

  • 27600 Novi Rd Novi MI

  • 5500 Harvey St Muskegon MI

  • 2306 N Salisbury Blvd Salisbury MD

  • 4400 Veterans Mem Blvd Metairie LA

  • 7700 E Kellogg Dr Wichita KS

  • 7200 Harrison Ave Cherry Valley IL

  • 235 Saint Clair Sq Fairview Hts IL

  • 4480 Sergeant Rd Sioux City IA

  • 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Gainesville GA

  • 9409 Us Highway 19 N Ste 101 Port Richey FL

  • 1441 Tamiami Trl Pt Charlotte FL

  • 347 Westshore Plz Tampa FL

  • 1500 Apalachee Pkwy Tallahassee FL

  • 1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach FL

  • 3201 Dillon Dr Pueblo CO

  • 1650 Briargate Blvd Colorado Spgs CO

  • 2050 Southgate Rd Colorado Spgs CO

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story