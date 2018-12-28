Sioux City Sears among 80 nationwide stores closing

Sioux City’s Sears is set to close in the coming months.
Sears Holdings announced that it is one of 80 Kmarts and Sears stores that will be closing in March.
In a company statement, they said that the closures are part of their company’s “processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring.”
They go on to say that in the next couple weeks, liquidation sales may begin.
Any Sears Auto Center at the closing Sears stores will also be closing. They are expected to close in late January.
Below is the list of Kmarts and Sears stores closing.
Closing Kmart stores
7055 East Broadway Tucson AZ
2180 E Mariposa Rd Stockton CA
20777 Bear Valley Rd Apple Valley CA
1000 San Fernando Rd Burbank CA
2875 Santa Maria Way Santa Maria CA
2505 Bell Rd Auburn CA
295 Hartford Turnpike Vernon CT
200 Irwin Ne Fort Walton Beach FL
6126 Hwy 301 Ellenton FL
11 Sherwood Square Peru IN
2940 Veterans Blvd Metairie LA
8980 Waltham Woods Rd Baltimore MD
201 Ninth St S E Rochester MN
155 Twin City Mall Crystal City MO
12057 Highway 49 Delmar Plaza Gulfport MS
980 Brevard Rd Asheville NC
110 112 Bost Rd Morganton NC
4841 Arendell St Morehead City NC
1900 S Washington St Grand Forks ND
1515 W 3Rd Alliance NE
213 Highway 37 E Toms River NJ
1705 S Main St Roswell NM
308 Dix Avenue Queensbury NY
1020 Center Street Grand Central Plaza Horseheads NY
121 Bolivar Road Wellsville NY
1251 State Rte 29 Ste 1O Greenwich Plaza Greenwich NY
7701 Broadview Road Cleveland OH
620 Plaza Dr Fostoria OH
400 N East Circle Blvd Corvallis OR
996 West View Park Drive Pittsburgh PA
2873 W 26Th Street Erie PA
1143 Broad St Sumter SC
1111 E North St Rapid City SD
1805 E Stone Dr Kingsport TN
217 Forks Of River Pkwy Sevierville TN
4110 E Sprague Ave Spokane WA
1450 Summit Avenue Oconomowoc WI
Closing Sears stores
4301 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton WI
1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Suite 455 Kennewick WA
1531 Rio Rd E Charlottesville VA
3100 Highway 365 Port Arthur TX
2100 S W S Young Dr Killeen TX
7701 1-40 W Ste 400 Amarillo TX
6001 W Waco Dr Waco TX
851 N Central Expwy Plano TX
4310 Buffalo Gap Rd Abilene TX
201 S Plano Rd Richardson TX
2021 N Highland Ave Jackson TN
1000 Rivergate Pkwy Goodlettsvlle TN
5580 Goods Lane Ste 1005 Altoona PA
5256 Route 30 Greensburg PA
200 Park City Ctr Lancaster PA
501 Medford Ctr Medford OR
1475 Upper Valley Pike Springfield OH
1400 Polaris Pkwy Columbus OH
5053 Tuttle Crossing Blvd Columbus OH
10 Miracle Mile Dr Rochester NY
3450 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas NV
6400 O St Lincoln NE
7424 Dodge St Omaha NE
The Streets Of Southpoint Durham NC
1620 Guess Rd Durham NC
2000 N E Court Bloomington MN
27600 Novi Rd Novi MI
5500 Harvey St Muskegon MI
2306 N Salisbury Blvd Salisbury MD
4400 Veterans Mem Blvd Metairie LA
7700 E Kellogg Dr Wichita KS
7200 Harrison Ave Cherry Valley IL
235 Saint Clair Sq Fairview Hts IL
4480 Sergeant Rd Sioux City IA
150 Pearl Nix Pkwy Gainesville GA
9409 Us Highway 19 N Ste 101 Port Richey FL
1441 Tamiami Trl Pt Charlotte FL
347 Westshore Plz Tampa FL
1500 Apalachee Pkwy Tallahassee FL
1700 W Intl Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach FL
3201 Dillon Dr Pueblo CO
1650 Briargate Blvd Colorado Spgs CO
2050 Southgate Rd Colorado Spgs CO