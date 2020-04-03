Sioux City Schools to transition to voluntary continuous learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Governor Reynolds’s announcement to keep school buildings closed through April, Sioux City Public Schools will be transitioning to voluntary continuous learning.

Starting next week, teachers will contact students to provide specific, age-appropriate lessons. The lessons will be made available for all students in the district.

Students and families will get an update from each school next week with more details and instructions.

Parents can also find additional learning resources on the district’s website.