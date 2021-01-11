Sioux City Schools to resume in-class learning next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After opening 2021 classes with a hybrid learning model, Sioux City Public School students will return to 100 percent in-class learning beginning next Monday.

School board members said the two-week hybrid learning session proved effective with COVID-19 issues now declining. Under the plan, students only attend class two days a week with additional instruction online.

“There have been very few cases reported with COVID that we know are positive, and therefore we feel confident that we can move forward and have again our face-to-face or traditional system of educational delivery,” said Perla Alarcon-Flory, School Board President.

Additionally, Alarcon-Flory acknowledged Gov. Kim Reynolds’ move to lift restrictions for sporting and recreational gatherings. Previously, only two spectators per student-athlete were permitted at events.

“The governor has approved now large gatherings, so now there are no limits to the number of people that can show up for the game or the concert for all the other extracurricular activities that has spectators. However, it is still a requirement or strongly suggested to wear a mask to these events,” said Alarcon-Flory.