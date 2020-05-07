Sioux City schools to receive $3M to offset coronoavirus-related expenses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa school districts have been offering online instruction since March because of COVID-19.

This week, school administrators in Iowa learned more than $71 million in federal aid will help offset the cost associated with that change. The dollars are part of the “CARES Act”.

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said the local district is expecting a check for around $3 million. The money can only be used to offset the cost of coronoavirus-related expenses.

Gausman says the districts virus related expenses easily exceed $3 million .

“Not even close, unfortunately. We’ve had extraordinary expenditures with technology. We’ve done a number of things where we have pushed Wi-Fi out into our community. All of that hardware has cost us money and so those things will need to be used to reactively fund those things that arose through COVID-19,” said Gausman.

Gausman said funds also may get used to offset the cost of staff who normally would be working but are in quarantine, as well as those who could be working but are not because they need to be home with children due to COVID-19.