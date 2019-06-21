Sioux City Schools to receive $20,000 thanks to Barry Manilow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)–The Sioux City Community School district will be getting $20,000 for new instruments after they won 2nd place in the Manilow Music Project’s video contest.

72 other school districts submitted videos that explained why their district needs the $100,00 grand prize.

“We really stumbled across the application online, and Barry Manilow requested 5 minutes video about why our school needed new instruments and what we would do with the 100,000. So we put together a little video and sent it off and we really didn’t think anything would come of it,” said Kari Trienen, Director of the Sioux City Public School Foundation.

Trienen says the prize money will be used to buy new instruments for all the public schools in Sioux City.

Barry Manilow made the announcement on a video posted to his foundation’s website on June 19th. During the video, Manilow announced the top five school districts that submitted videos and one district whose video won the most votes online.

The grand prize winner is Grand Duplin High in North Carolina.