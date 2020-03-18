Sioux City schools to begin free meal distributions for children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With schools closed due to the pandemic, children in the Sioux City community will be able to eat for free starting Wednesday.
The Sioux City Community School District is participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program, providing children ages 1-18 years with a breakfast and sack lunch. The meals are meant to be eaten off-site.
The program starts Wednesday and will be available Monday through Friday. There will be 20 sites for children to get meals, with each site being open for 30 minutes each day.
The school said that any meals served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately.
Below is a list of locations and the times they will be serving meals.
- Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St. serving 10:45-11:15
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving 11:30-12:00.
- East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving 10:45-11:15.
- Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving 10:45-11:15.
- West High School at 2001 Cassleman St. serving 11:30-12:00
- West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th St. serving 10:45-11:15
- Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd. serving 11:30-12:00.
- Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving 10:45-11:15.
- Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th St. serving 11:30-12:00
- Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St. serving 10:45-11:15
- North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive N. serving 11:30-12:00
- North High School at 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. serving 12:15-12:45
- Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave serving 10:45-11:15
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave. serving 11:30-12:00
- Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving 12:15-12:45.
- Regency Trailer Court at 4101 E. Gordon Dr. serving 10:45-11:15
- Regency (Gibson) Apts. at 2201 Gibson St. serving 11:30-12:00.
- Old Mc Kinley School at 200 Paxton St serving 10:45-11:15
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School new building site at 615 20th St. serving 11:30-12:00
- Martin’s Evergreen Trailer Park at 5309 Hwy75 N. serving 10:45-11:15.
- Lakeforest Trailer Court at 3700 28th St. serving 11:30-12:00.
- Hillside Park Apts. at 2800 W 4th St serving 10:45-11:15.