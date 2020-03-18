Sioux City schools to begin free meal distributions for children

The Sioux City Community School District is participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With schools closed due to the pandemic, children in the Sioux City community will be able to eat for free starting Wednesday.

The Sioux City Community School District is participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program, providing children ages 1-18 years with a breakfast and sack lunch. The meals are meant to be eaten off-site.

The program starts Wednesday and will be available Monday through Friday. There will be 20 sites for children to get meals, with each site being open for 30 minutes each day.

The school said that any meals served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately.

Below is a list of locations and the times they will be serving meals.