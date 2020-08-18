Sioux City Schools summer meal program ends

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The summer meal program through Sioux City schools came to an end, but many are still in need.

For low-income or students facing food security, lunch at school might be the only meal they get, and with virtual learning plans in place, that meal may not happen.

Staff at the Sioux City Schools are working on a way for students to be able to pick up meals much like the summer meal program.

“Parents could go to any building during the school year. They do have to go to the specified building their student is enrolled at because it’s under a different section of the USDA Federal Food Service.” said Food Service director Rich Luze.

Over the summer, the Sioux City School District provided more than half a million meals.

