SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Board of Education for the district is looking for volunteers to join the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC).

According to a release from the Sioux City Community School District, the SIAC is intended to be a tool for students, parents, and school staff to find and recommend solutions to problems within the district’s system.

Applications can be found on the school district’s website or can be obtained by emailing fosterl@live.siouxcityschools.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 29 at noon.