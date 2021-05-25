SCCSD says face masks not required at graduation ceremonies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) said face masks and covering will not be required for students, staff, and guests at this weekend’s graduation ceremonies.

According to a release, in accordance with the bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 20, the SCCSD has lifted the mask and face covering requirements for all staff and students. Because of this, masks and face coverings will not be required for staff, students, or guests attending the ceremonies.

The school district is also removing the ticket requirement for this year’s ceremonies and welcome all guests and the public to watch. A live stream of the event will also be offered for guests that cannot attend in-person. You can visit each school’s Facebook page to access the link or log onto the District website.

Each Sioux City Community School District high school will hold a graduation ceremony on May 29 at the Tyson Events Center. North High School will hold the ceremony at 11 a.m. West High School will hold the ceremony at 2:30 pm. East High School will hold the ceremony at 6 p.m. The doors open to ticket holders one hour before each ceremony.