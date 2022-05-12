SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the school year comes to a close, dozens of careers do too.

Forty-eight retiring teachers with the Sioux City Community School District were honored Wednesday night for their more than 1,200 combined years at the district.

Lance Hankins, a retiring elementary teacher, worked as a teacher for 35 years.

“It really warms my heart that our district has put this together for us. You know, you always look forward to retirement sometimes, but since I’ve been getting closer to retirement, I wish I could just push that back a little further,” said Hankins.

Each retiring member was given an engraved photo frame by the district.