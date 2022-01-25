SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City schools have issued a response to the state enforcing a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates.

“Based on today’s Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals decision, the Sioux City Community School District will no longer be moving ahead with implementation of temporary mask mandates in our schools with high absentee rates due to COVID-19. As the District has from the beginning, we will continue to adjust our practices and protocols to ensure we both abide by the law and keep our students and staff safe,” said the Sioux City school district’s spokesperson.

A federal appeals court allowed the state to enforce the law that stops local schools from imposing a mask mandate.

The court is allowing a group of parents of disabled children to file a lawsuit that would strike down that law.

Two members of a three-judge panel found that a previous federal judge’s decision that blocked the state ban on mask mandates was too broad.

They sided with the parents and a disability rights group, allowing their lawsuit to proceed in federal court.

The panel found the parents likely will succeed because mask requirements constitute a reasonable modification and schools’ failure to provide this accommodation likely violates the federal Rehabilitation Act.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.