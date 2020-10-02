Sioux City Schools reports 26 total COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District reported more students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for the week of September 28 to October 2.
According to the district, there are 10 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 16 staff that attended school for the week of September 28 through October 2.
During the week, 1 class moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They are:
- Leeds Elementary: third-grade class
They also reported buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- Sioux City Career Academy
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Educational Service Center
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
- Leeds Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Operations and Maintenence
- Riverside Elementary
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary
- Unity Elementary
- West High School
The school district reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday
Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.
Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.
Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children and screen them before going to school. If they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.
- Fever (at least 100.4°F)
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
- Sore Throat
- Congestion or Runny Nose
- Nausea or Vomiting
- Diarrhea
For more on how the Sioux City Community School district is handling COVID-19, click here.
There are 15 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 21 through September 25.
During the week, five classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They also reported 17 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases.
The school district announced nine reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 14 through September 19.
The school district announced a second-grade class at Nodland Elementary had moved to virtual learning for two weeks after multiple individuals tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms.
According to the district, there are five reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and seven reports of staff that attended school for the week of August 31 through September 4.