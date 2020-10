Sioux City Schools reports 26 total COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District reported more students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for the week of September 28 to October 2.

According to the district, there are 10 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 16 staff that attended school for the week of September 28 through October 2.

During the week, 1 class moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They are:

Leeds Elementary: third-grade class

They also reported buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

Sioux City Career Academy

East High School

East Middle School

Educational Service Center

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School

Leeds Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

North High School

North Middle School

Operations and Maintenence

Riverside Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

Unity Elementary

West High School

The school district reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday

Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.

Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.

Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children and screen them before going to school. If they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.

Fever (at least 100.4°F)

Chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Fatigue

Muscle or Body Aches

Headache

New Loss of Taste or Smell

Sore Throat

Congestion or Runny Nose

Nausea or Vomiting

Diarrhea

For more on how the Sioux City Community School district is handling COVID-19, click here.

Week ending September 25

There are 15 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 21 through September 25.

During the week, five classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closures. They also reported 17 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases.

Week ending September 19

The school district announced nine reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and 17 staff that attended school for the week of September 14 through September 19.

Week ending September 11

The school district announced a second-grade class at Nodland Elementary had moved to virtual learning for two weeks after multiple individuals tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms.

Week ending September 4

According to the district, there are five reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and seven reports of staff that attended school for the week of August 31 through September 4.