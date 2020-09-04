Sioux City schools report 5 students, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District announced students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, there are five reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students and seven reports of staff that attended school for the week of August 31 through September 4.

The school district will be reporting positive cases of staff and students every Friday

Working with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been done for those who tested positive. The affected staff and other close contacts are being asked to self-isolate and take other necessary measures.

The school district is working to thoroughly clean, sanitize, and disinfect any impacted areas.

Classes will continue for those who have not been identified as close contacts, unless announced otherwise.

Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children and screen them before going to school. If they are experiencing any of the below COVID-19 symptoms, they are asked to stay home.

Fever (at least 100.4°F)

Chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Fatigue

Muscle or Body Aches

Headache

New Loss of Taste or Smell

Sore Throat

Congestion or Runny Nose

Nausea or Vomiting

Diarrhea

The district will announce if there is a closure and students are moved to emergency response Virtual Learning.

For more of the school district’s safety protocols, click here.