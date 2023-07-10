SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is parting ways with the longtime principal at North High School.

During a special session held Monday the district’s board of directors accepted a resignation agreement and general release from Ryan Dumkrieger. He had led North High School since 2013.

His resignation was effective July 5.

Dumkrieger, who was named 2018 Iowa secondary principal of the year by school administrators of Iowa had recently been reassigned to the career academy for the coming school year.

Details of what led to the agreement were not released.