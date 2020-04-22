Sioux City schools offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The Sioux City Community School District has launched mobile hotspots to ensure that students have internet access to get classwork, even if they can’t make it to one of the seven permanent hotspots.

Starting Wednesday, the school is setting up mobile units Monday through Friday. Students should look for a vehicle marked with the school district logo, which will provide Wi-Fi within a 100-foot radius.

Below is the schedule for the mobile hotspots and their locations.

Aberdeen Apartments at 1121 Jackson St. available 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Hillside Park Apartments at 2800 W 4th (near the park office) available noon – 3 p.m.

Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28th (near the playground) available 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Regency at 4101 Gordon Dr. available 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Riverview Apartments at 2201 Gibson Street (parking lot) available noon – 3 p.m.

Tallview Terrace at 3290 N Martha available noon – 3 p.m.

The seven permanent free Wi-Fi access points the school provides are:

Bryant Elementary School

East High School

Irving Dual Language Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

North High School

Riverside Elementary

West High School

Students will have to connect to the Wi-Fi ID “SiouxCitySchools.” Anyone with problems with the Wi-Fi is asked to contact the technology team at helpdesk@live.siouxcityschools.com or 712-279-6803.

The schools also reminded that there are some sites in the Sioux City community that offer free Wi-Fi service, including Siouxland Center for Active Generations and the Evergreen Village parking lot. See the full list by clicking here.

The school has voluntary lessons available for elementary students, which can be picked up at the free school meal sites. They also have books available to hand out on a first-come, first-serve basis to K-12 students

High school and middle school students can access the continuous learning lessons on Canvas at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 22.

While using the Wi-Fi access points, students are encouraged to maintain social distancing.