Sioux City Schools move to in-person learning next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Districts across Siouxland are making the transition from in-person learning to a hybrid format. Just this week, the Hinton and the MMCRU school districts made that decision after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Plymouth county.

But it’s an opposite trend for the Sioux City Community School District. Just last night, they announced that they will transition into the full on-site learning model beginning on Tuesday, September 8th.

“He loves learning, he asks to learn, he asks to do his homework, he absolutely wants to go to school and he enjoys school,” said McNaughton.

McNaughton’s son attends school at Spalding Spring Elementary. He’s a child with autism and she says he thrives in a classroom environment.

“He really needs the hands-on learning with him being in special ed. He learns faster, he gets to be with his friend, and he gets that structure with people being around him,” said McNaughton.

For the past two weeks, the Sioux City School District has been holding classes in the hybrid model with students attending school two days a week. But, come Tuesday, that all changes when students return to on-site in-person learning five days a week.

“That follows the direction that was given to the district by the governor’s office and the Department of Education to watch specific metrics, and those metrics have fluctuated a little but have stayed in acceptable ranges,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

School officials are working with the Siouxland District Health Department to keep an eye on the 14-day average positivity rate. As of Thursday in Woodbury County, it’s at 11.4%, but if that number begins to rise, the district may make some changes.

“There may be times where we need to deal with a specific classroom or building or something like that, but the district as a whole will open up for that on-site instruction next week,” said Gausman.

But in order for the district to stay up and running and continue in-person learning, Gausman is asking students, staff, and administrators to follow the guidelines.

“Social distancing, making sure that we’re six-feet apart at all times. We do have a mask mandate in this district. We expect all students and staff to wear a mask unless there is an instructional reason,” said Gausman.

“I’m just glad that they are going back to five days it will be good for all kids to get back on a routine,” said McNaughton