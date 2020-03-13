Sioux City Schools limiting access to buildings, suspending field trips

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman announced that the district is taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While there are no cases in Woodbury County, the school district is trying to take steps in four areas to help keep students and staff safe.

The first is to limit and monitor travel. The school district is also suspending field trips starting Monday, and also asking any staff, students and families who are traveling to register their travel plans and then notify for re-entry.

The next way is to limit access to school buildings to only district personnel, members of the Community Provider Network, and students starting Monday. Volunteers, mentors, and visitors will be restricted, and parents will be restricted as well, except during normal pick-up and drop-off routines.

Another way of taking steps to safeguard everyone is to clean and disinfect schools and buses to prevent the spread.

A final way the district is taking steps is by asking people to help prevent the spread by taking the following steps.

Cover your mouth with your upper arm or a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

They also ask for people to follow the sick day guidelines.

Going forward, the school district will update an informational page on its website.

