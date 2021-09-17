Sioux City schools impacted by TikTok ‘bathroom challenge’ vandalism

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. TikTok is facing two EU data privacy investigations, one into its handling of children’s personal data and another over its data transfers to China. Ireland’s data privacy watchdog, which is TikTok’s lead regulator in the European Union, said Tuesday that it has started two inquiries to examine whether the popular short video app has breached stringent EU data privacy regulations. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City schools have said a recent TikTok trend has led to bathrooms being destroyed.

According to a statement from the school district, a TikTok trend has caused bathrooms in middle and high schools to be vandalized.

The bathroom challenge the school district is referring to is the “devious licks,” trend, as it’s known on social media. The trend had resulted in students stealing items from their schools, or, in some cases, literally ripping off fixtures of their school’s bathrooms, according to educators in numerous districts.

Videos later posted by some of the students showed them removing the ill-gotten goods from their backpacks, bragging about the “devious licks,” or thefts, they were able to get away with.

The Sioux City Community School District said in their statement that as a result of the damages, bathrooms have to be closed for cleaning and repairs. They also said that anyone caught damaging or stealing school property with be appropriately disciplined.

“The Sioux City Community School District has been impacted by “The Bathroom Challenge,” which has been trending on TikTok. Bathrooms in several of the District’s middle and high schools have been vandalized and destroyed, resulting in bathrooms being closed as our team cleans and repairs those facilities. In response, the District has increased presence around our school bathrooms. The destruction and theft of school property is a crime and students will be disciplined accordingly, which could include criminal charges. We encourage parents to talk with their children about this trend and the serious consequences of their actions if students participate in it.” Sioux City Community School District

On Wednesday, TikTok said they were in the process of removing videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, which are in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.

We expect our community to create responsibly – online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

The Sioux City school district is asking parents to talk with their children about the trend and the consequences if caught.

Nexstar contributed to this story.