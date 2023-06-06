SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District hoped to recruit bus drivers during a hiring event over at East High School on Tuesday.

Transportation staff with the district had a bus parked for curious prospects to tour and speak with other drivers about the job. The districts told KCAU 9 it’s a fulfilling job helping Sioux City’s students.

“It’s a very fulfilling job, the students are appreciative of getting a ride home, the parents are definitely appreciative of the kids getting a ride to and from school, and we appreciate all the drivers that go through the process to learn how to drive a bus so we can get the students to and from school safely,” said Doug Stewart, Sioux City Schools Transportation Supervisor.

They are hiring for a number of positions, both full and part-time. You can find the information and how to apply on the district’s website.