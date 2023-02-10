SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation has a program that gives high school seniors their proper graduation.

The ‘adopt-a-grad’ program raises funds to cover graduation costs like caps, gowns, and tassels. The foundation said it wants to raise money to help 75 students in the Sioux City Community School District, all of whom are receiving free or reduced lunch and would not otherwise have the means to pay for the expenses to graduate. According to the district, the program will help to ease the burden for graduates. $50 pays for one student’s graduation costs and the district is hoping to raise a total of $4,000.

“It doesn’t matter their circumstances are at home, we have to keep in mind that it’s not the child’s fault. It doesn’t matter what the finances are, they have done the work, put in the time and they deserve to celebrate with their peers,” said Karen Harrison, director of development

Harrison also said students who use the Adopt-A-Grad program can pay it forward and give the graduation garb back to give to future graduating students. If you would like to donate to the program you can find it on the SCPS Foundation Website.

Donations made to the foundation are 100% tax deductible,