Sioux City schools have served more than 100,000 free meals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been more than a month since Sioux City schools closed their doors, but they’re still providing meals for kids that need them.

According to district officials, the district has served more than 112,000 meals to Sioux City students.

With more than 20 meal distribution sites, hundreds of kids are getting the meals they need during these difficult times.

The Sioux City Community School District is participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program, providing children ages 1-18 years with a breakfast and sack lunch since March 18.

