SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Update (10:24 a.m.) — The Sioux City Community School District says that phone service has been restored.

———————

Previous: Some Sioux City school buildings are experiencing issues receiving outside calls Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Sioux City Community School District, their buildings are experiencing an interruption in their phone service.

The post says that they are currently unable to receive outside calls or make calls between different buildings.

The school district says that they are working with their service provider to fix the issue. Ifg you need to reach the schools you can reach them through their online service, Let’s Talk.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.