Sioux City schools develop Return to Learn plan for upcoming school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District is a step closer to bringing students back into the classroom.

As directed by the Iowa Department of Education, the district has developed a Return to Learn plan for the upcoming school year. The plan consists of three scenarios: in-school instruction, virtual online learning, and a hybrid of the two.

“Let’s get back to everyday face-to-face. I mean, I understand if we can’t based on current situations, but I would really like to get back to every day in class,” Michelle Helt, a mom of three, said.

Helt added that a lot can change from now until the first day of school, but she’s happy there’s at least a plan in place.

“I think we are all ready to get back to some sense of normalcy, so I’m very hopeful that we’ll be going back to the brick and mortar that we will be in person. I think if we’re being cautious and careful it’ll be okay,” Helt said.

The plan also suggests that teachers and students wear masks.

Helt said she’d like her kids to wear a mask but she also knows that may not be realistic for some younger students, like her first grader.

Dr. Matt Humpal calls it “a balancing act.”

“I think in the end, it’s going to be kind of a balancing act between trying to limit the spread of this disease but also trying to keep society running,” Dr. Humpal said.

Superintendent Paul Gausman of Sioux City schools said Monday that he believes in-classroom learning is the best scenario.

“We can’t put in front of you a plan tonight that is guaranteed to work exactly the way things are going to feel and be okay on the 24th, 25th of August. But, we are required to submit something to the Iowa Department of Education. I ask for your grace, I ask for your patience on that,” Gausman said.

The Return to Learn plan also calls for parents to take their child’s temperatures before sending them to school.

The district is waiting on direction from Governor Kim Reynolds to decide whether it will start the year with in-school instruction, virtual instruction or a combination of the two.