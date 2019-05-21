Sioux City schools debut lights at high school baseball fields

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Monday night was a big night for the Sioux City West high school baseball players and fans.

The Wolverines game with Lewis Central marked the first game the team has played a home game under the lights. In fact, all three of the Sioux City community high schools will play with lights allowing for evening games.

It’s taken several years and hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the lights are now on in Sioux City.

“The baseball fields have been around for 40 years, so it was time for an upgrade.

It’s amazing and now that postseason can now get played here because of the lights. It’s just an incredible opportunity for the whole city. Not only just the community but the players getting to play under the lights and it’s just an amazing opportunity for more guys to come out and play under the lights” says former west baseball player Tanner Wauhob.



On Tuesday the North High Stars will play their first home field game under the lights. East high plays on Thursday.

