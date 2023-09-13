SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Schools Career Academy is bigger and better after community leaders and project partners cut the ribbon on a new trades building on Wednesday.

Leadership from the Sioux City Community Schools along with sponsors cut the ribbon on the new 12 hundred square foot construction trades building this morning.

The new facility will allow students to construct full-size homes indoors as part of their high school education. KCAU 9 spoke with some of the first students to enroll in the program about the opportunity.

“An opportunity to understand what you really want to do without having to pay for it, like for college it’s so expensive,” said Angelica Fajardo, “It’s better to do it and have some leniency in high school to get that future experience to prepare you for college.”

The program is expected to complete its first home in May 2024 and will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.