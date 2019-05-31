Sioux City schools celebrate last day of the 2018-19 school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

After months of work in the classroom students in the Sioux City Community School District closed their textbooks for the last time this year on Thursday. It was the last day of school and to celebrate students at Irving Elementary participated in a school-wide Zumba session. Students spent the last weeks of the school year doing an A to Z countdown. Special activities were planned for each day’s new letter of the alphabet.

School’s been amazing. It’s been great. School’s the best part of my life right now and I’m pretty upset, sad, disappointed that it’s coming to an end, said fifth-grader Malia Rarinswaghty-Morgan. Another Sioux City school, Liberty Elementary, celebrated the last day of school with a flash mob put on by school staff.

