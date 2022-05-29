SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Seniors of the Sioux City community schools have taken the next step in their future.

All Sioux City high schools held their graduations at the Tyson Events Center over the weekend with hundreds of students from each of the physical schools with the new edition of the VIBE Academy, Sioux City School’s new online K-12 program, which graduated its first class of 22 students.

KCAU 9 spoke with the Academy’s principal about this moment.

“To have our first senior class go through and experince what they did, they taught us a lot of things about how to do this online schooling correctly and better. It was just a really exciting day for all those kids and we’re excited for them to graduate,” said Dave Vickery, principal of VIBE Academy.

The VIBE Academy is open to any school aged student in Iowa for free through the district.