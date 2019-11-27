Sioux City Schools Career Academy receives big donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Expanded course offerings and new career pathways are in the works at Sioux City Schools Career Academy, thanks to a $100,000 donation.

The big donation was presented Tuesday morning to school officials from Mid-American Energy.

The Career Academy currently has 2,500 students and that number continues to grow each year.

Officials say this money will help keep up with that growth and help buy materials for the expanding classes.

“We’ve helped prepare them for jobs in our communities. So, it’s a reciprocal partnership, we’re supported by businesses financially but also through internships, job shadows, and work experience things and we’re in turn helping prepare their workforce,” said Katie Towler, Sioux City Career Academy.

The Career Academy is already planning a new plumbing pathway courses next year and those courses are set to start next fall.