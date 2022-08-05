SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A position on the school district’s board of directors will be opening after a resignation.

Dr. Juline Albert has resigned from the Sioux City Community Schools’ Board of Directors, a statement from the school district explained. The resignation is effective immediately.

The board will discuss how to proceed with filling her position at the next board meeting on August 8.

The statement continues to say, “The Board wishes Dr. Albert well and is grateful for her service to the District and its students.”

Dr. Albert was elected for the position in November 2019.