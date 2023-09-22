SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City elementary school received an Excellence in energy-efficient design award.

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School has a yearly energy use reduction of 55 percent. It replaced the former Hunt Elementary, in which the building was aging.

The design and EDA Incorporated were the designers of the new school building.

The facility was built to last and having a small carbon footprint was factored in the design and construction.

The school is also well-insulated mass walls give “exceptional thermal performance.”