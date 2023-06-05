SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City School District is again offering a free summer meal program.

As of June 5 locations including West, East, and North high schools, are offering breakfast, lunch, or afternoon snacks Monday through Friday for children aged 1 to 18 years old

The locations will either be considered open sites, in which children must eat the meal at the school, or closed-enrolled sites, in which children can pick up their meals and eat it off-site.

The free lunch program continues until August 4 and works as a kind of substitute for regular school meals.

“They encourage it and we know that there’s a need during the school year, sometimes it’s the only meal that the child gets, and so they’re obviously gonna need the meal during the summer as well,” said Rich Luze, director of Sioux City Community School District’s food service program.

For the full list of locations, you can find all of that information here.