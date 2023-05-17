SIOUx CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has announced its plans for the 2023 free summer meal program.

The program will start June 4 and, depending on the sites, will run through August 4. The locations will offer breakfast, lunch, or afternoon snacks Monday through Friday for all children ages 1 to 18 years old, and each child will receive a meal.

There will be multiple locations though Sioux City, but the locations will be considered either a “closed-enrolled site” or an “open site.” School officials explained that at “open sites,” meals must be consumed at the location, per USDA regulations. The “open sites” will have their last day on July 28.

Meanwhile, children can pick up their meals at a closed-enrolled site and eat it off-site. The last days of the programs for these sites will be August 4. The meals will be the same between closed and open sites.

Below is a list of the locations and meals and dates of the different sites.

Closed-enrolled sites

Location Meal 1 Meal 2 Date Range Sanford Center West

1700 Geneva St. Lunch:

11 a.m. – Noon Snack:

3:30-3:45 pm June 5 – Aug 4 Sanford Center East, 6100 Morningside Ave. Lunch:

11 a.m. – Noon Snack:

3:30-3:45 pm June 5 – Aug 4 Salvation Army Day Camp

1415 Villa Ave. Lunch:

11 a.m. – Noon Snack:

3:30-3:45 pm June 5 – July 28

Monday, Wednesday and Friday Western Iowa Tech Verizon Camp

4647 Stone Ave. Lunch:

11 a.m. – Noon June 12 – June 30

Monday-Thursday Sunnyside Elementary

2700 S. Maple St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – Noon June 5 – June 30

Open sites

Location Meal 1 Meal 2 Date Range Bryant Elementary School

3040 Jones St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Irving Dual Language Elementary School

901 Floyd Blvd. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

1717 Casselman St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Riverside Elementary School

2303 Riverside Blvd. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Liberty Elementary School

1623 Rebecca St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Leeds Elementary School

3919 Jefferson St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 North Middle School

2101 Outer Drive N. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 Unity Elementary School

1901 Unity Ave. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School

4101 Stone Ave. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 Morningside STEM Elementary School

3601 Bushnell Ave. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Perry Creek Elementary School

3601 Country Club Blvd. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 West Middle School

3301 W. 19th Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 West High School

2001 Casselman St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 Hunt Elementary School

2002 Nebraska St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 East Middle School

5401 Lorraine Ave. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 East High School

3200 Cypress St. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 North High School

4200 Cheyenne Blvd. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – June 30 Evergreen Village

5309 Hwy 75 N. Breakfast:

7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 – July 28 Lyons Park

W. 1st & John St. Mobile food bus:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. June 5 – July 28 Children’s Launch Pad Museum

623 Pearl St. Mobile food bus:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. June 5 – July 28 Lewis Pool

1621 Sioux Trail Mobile food bus:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. June 5 – July 28 Dale Street Park

913 15th St. Mobile food bus:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. June 5 – July 28 Rosehill Park

1405 Grandview Mobile food bus:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. June 5 – July 28 Leeds Splash Pad

3810 41st St. Mobile food bus:

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. June 5 – July 28

“Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service,” the release states.