Sioux City School District, bus drivers negotiate new contracts for 2021 school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) sat down with bus drivers, operations, and maintenance representatives to negotiate pay and other concerns in their contracts for the 2021 school year.

Bus drivers opened negotiations with a proposed four percent increase in pay and the school countered with around a one and a third percent increase.

The district said it’s confident that they will come to an agreement with these employees.

“We certainly rely on all of these folks, they have had so much more of a challenging position because of the pandemic, you know, our cleaning protocol have become so significant to our operation and we’re really proud of the fact that we’ve been in school the entirety of the school year,” said Dr. Paul Gausman.

Results of the negotiations will be presented to the school board for approval in the next board meeting.