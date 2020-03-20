WATCH: Sioux City School Board holds online meeting regarding COVID-19 response, pay

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District held an online, special board meeting where hourly pay for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic was recommended Friday.

Watch a replay of the the Board of Education's meeting below.

Dr. Rita Vannatta, Director of Human Resources, recommended the board approve an option to pay hourly employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the meeting, Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Schools, also provided an update on the district’s response to COVID-19.

The meeting’s agenda and details on proposed employee pay options can be found here.

The school district said public comment is not a regular part of special meetings. Due to the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation prohibiting public gatherings of ten or more people, the board meeting in the Educational Service Center was not attended by the public.

