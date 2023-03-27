SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) Board showed their solidarity with transgender students in the school district at Monday’s meeting.

School Board Vice President Jan George and Director Bernie Scolaro presented a resolution affirming LGBTQ+ youth in the district.

This comes after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed two Iowa laws Wednesday. Those laws would restrict Iowa doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors and restrict transgender students from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Scolaro said she wants transgender youth to know school board members stand with them.

“We’re just trying to make a statement and letting them know that we stand firm in supporting our students. We can’t break the law. We’re going to abide by the law, but we need to let them know and let our students know more importantly. I care more about the LGBTQ+ students that they know that they’re supported,” said Scolaro.

The Sioux City Educational Association (SCEA) President, Lesa Banks, was among the attendees who spoke during public comment. She spoke about the importance of ensuring every student has an equal opportunity to learn in a safe environment.

“I think the board did a good thing. We are public educators. Public educators need to understand that they are for the public, and the public stands for everybody who walks through our doors. We don’t discriminate against anybody,” said Banks.

School Board President Dan Greenwell attended Monday night’s meeting virtually.