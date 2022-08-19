SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The process of filling a vacant seat on the Sioux City Community School District’s School Board is moving forward.

The vacant seat opened after Dr. Julie Albert stepped down from the board on August 3.

Seven people have applied for the position as letters of interest were due by close-of-business Friday.

Those seven include the following:

-Former West High teacher Bernie Scolaro

-Former 185th Wing Commander Brian Miller

-Construction professional Chad Krastel

-Retired engineer Eric Boe

-Former school board member and president Flora Lee

-Church Pastor Josh Potter

-Community volunteer Maria Rundquist

School officials say the applicants will be invited to speak at the next board meeting on Monday.

Whoever is selected to complete her term will serve until November of 2023.