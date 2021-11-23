Sioux City School Board puts substitute staffing company contract negotiations on hold

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has a new board president, but a solution to the district’s substitute shortage has hit a wall.

Newly-elected board members Jan George and Bob Michaelson were sworn in during Monday night’s Sioux City School Board meeting. With a vote of 4 to 3, Dan Greenwell was elected as the new president of the board.

Greenwell has served on the school board since 2019. He’s been a vocal critic of both financial and policy decisions. Taylor Goodvin was chosen as vice president.

The other major item on the agenda was a contract with staffing company ESS to help fill the district’s 270 openings for substitutes.

One woman who works for the district as a substitute opposed the contract because it would cause current subs to leave.

District leaders met with the staffing company called ESS on Friday. The company specializes in placing staff in daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 school district positions. School officials said there are more than 230 substitute teacher openings. The district started to consider ESS in October to help improve their recruiting of substitutes.

After a lengthy debate Monday night, the board voted 4 to 3 to suspend any discussion of the contract for 90 days.