SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two weeks after being involved in a public shouting match during a regular board meeting, two members of the Sioux City Community School Board say they’re moving forward and putting the confrontation in the past.

Monday’s school board meeting started with board reports being moved up the agenda, allowing members to address the situation.

During the board’s meeting on August 14th, President Dan Greenwell and Board Member Monique Scarlett argued over claims made by a student’s parent that Scarlett and others, had him targeted by the FBI. A claim that would later be denied by the FBI’s field office in Omaha. That meeting was temporarily paused to cool tempers.

“Ms. Scarlett, once again, I’ve had to do some additional soul-searching. I owe you an apology,” said Greenwell, “My past and recent experiences with prior administration, prior board members, and our own prior scrums caused me to assume negative intent when it came to you. I associated you with them, therefore, I was quick to judgment. I’ve had to reflect further since the last meeting and I’m aware that I treated you unfairly. I am sorry and I apologize.”

“As someone that was brought up to forgive, I have to forgive, I must forgive because it’s the right thing to do,” said Scarlett, “So, to my board members and all of your statements, including Dan Greenwell, it is my desire to move forward. In the spirit of unity, for the betterment of our district, and the only way we can do that is to lead by example.”