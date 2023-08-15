SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Five seats on the Sioux City Community School Board and two city council seats will be up for grabs during November’s general election.

On Monday, school board member Bernie Scolaro informed the board that she won’t seek a full term in November.

She was selected last August to complete the term of Juli Albert who resigned for personal reasons.

Additionally, seats held by board president Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, and Monique Scarlett as well as a seat temporarily filled by Phil Hamman are also open.

Candidates have until September 21st to submit petition papers. Additionally, City Council seats held by Mayor Bob Scott and council person Julie Schoenherr are up for election.

Candidates have until August 31st to file papers for the City Council.