SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Current Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett said she is not planning to rerun for election.

In a press release, Scarlett said that going forward, serving the Sioux City community will continue to be a passion and priority for her.

Scarlett said that she has no regrets about running for the school board and enjoyed nearly four years with the board.

Alongside former board member Perla Alacon-Flory, she made history as the first female minority leadership on the board.

Scarlett told KCAU 9 she hopes to see energetic faces join the school board in the future.

Alacon-Flory announced earlier this year that she would be relocating, leaving an opening on the school board. The school board plans to fill that vacancy later this month. Scarlett’s spot will open during the next election.

You can read Scarlett’s full statement below: