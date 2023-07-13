SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Current Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett said she is not planning to rerun for election.
In a press release, Scarlett said that going forward, serving the Sioux City community will continue to be a passion and priority for her.
Scarlett said that she has no regrets about running for the school board and enjoyed nearly four years with the board.
Alongside former board member Perla Alacon-Flory, she made history as the first female minority leadership on the board.
Scarlett told KCAU 9 she hopes to see energetic faces join the school board in the future.
Alacon-Flory announced earlier this year that she would be relocating, leaving an opening on the school board. The school board plans to fill that vacancy later this month. Scarlett’s spot will open during the next election.
You can read Scarlett’s full statement below:
Serving the community will continue to be a passion, priority and plan that I have! Children are the most precious commodity and deserve equitable opportunities that are available. The Sioux City Community School District has one common denomination and that is “the student” and without that child there isn’t a future of possibilities!
It has been almost four years of learning, developing, conversations, disagreements and opposition while sharing my decsions and beliefs. However, I ahve no regrets of taking on the decsion in 2019 to run and be elected as board director. During my term, history was made with the first ever female minority leadership with myself and Perla Alacon-Flory in this district! The challenges of COVID, hiring a new Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent, advocating for accountability with Diversity, Equity & Inclusions, appoiting board members and being a voice for the coummunity has taught me to be steadfast and unmovable in a strong persepective!
I have enjoyed the blessings and endured the burdens while serving in this elected office. Our district is made up of special people who do extradordinary thigns! It has been a great season that has come to a “time out” period. I will not seek re-election for another term and hope that those who are running will run with purpose that supports our students, teachers and builds community!
Thank you to those who volunteer to serve tirellessly! Your failthfulness doesn’t go unnoticed!Monique Scarlett