SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After weeks of verbal sparring over transparency, Sioux City School Board president Dan Greenwell is pledging more open communication in the process of hiring a new school superintendent.

As far back as May, some board members have accused Greenwell of a lack of transparency. At Monday’s regular meeting, Greenwell explained that because of rules associated with the closed session discussions a full disclosure isn’t always possible. Greenwell said more overall communication is something he wants the board to aim for.

“It’s an opportunity to over-communicate, is probably the better, is probably the better case here and that’s what we tried to do tonight is make sure that people understand what we’re doing when we have closed sessions. We can’t talk about what we’re discussing, but we can say here are the major items we are discussing, or are going to discuss, or we have discussed,” said Greenwell.

In April, Dr. Rod Earleywine was named as the interim superintendent and on July 1 he will officially take over the position.