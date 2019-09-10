Sioux City school board candidate pool grows to 4

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

November’s Sioux City School Board election now includes 4 candidates.

Taylor Goodvin, 27, the former director of the Woodbury County Taxpayers Research Council has filed papers with the district.

In a written press release Goodvin says his top priority will be ensuring the district provides the best education possible to all its students and will work to make sure there is effective and transparent annual budgeting and increased public involvement in the budget process.

Four board seats come up for election on Nov 5th. Current board member David Gleiser still has not announced if he will seek a second term.