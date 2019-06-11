Local News

Sioux City's Hard Rock casino to propose sports betting plan

It's one of the first Iowa casinos to propose incorporating sports betting

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:59 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:59 PM CDT

Sioux City's Hard Rock casino to propose sports betting plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –  Two Siouxland casinos are some of the first in Iowa to take steps to incorporate sports betting in their facilities.

 

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the sports gambling bill into law at the end of this session, opening the door for the Iowa Racing and Gaming commission to begin developing rules for sports betting in the state.

 

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the Grand Falls Casino and Resort in Lyon County will present their plans to the commission on Thursday.

 

The Hard Rock plans to convert part of its exciting space into a sports book.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected