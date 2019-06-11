Sioux City's Hard Rock casino to propose sports betting plan Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland casinos are some of the first in Iowa to take steps to incorporate sports betting in their facilities.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the sports gambling bill into law at the end of this session, opening the door for the Iowa Racing and Gaming commission to begin developing rules for sports betting in the state.

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the Grand Falls Casino and Resort in Lyon County will present their plans to the commission on Thursday.

The Hard Rock plans to convert part of its exciting space into a sports book.