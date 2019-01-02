Sioux City's first baby of the year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - It was an incredibly memorable start of 2019 for one Siouxland family.

Astrid Robin Loraine Kempers was born at 12:59 a.m. on new years day and is Sioux City's first baby of 2019.

"Yesterday, I was at home, and I could not feel her moving, and I was concerned. So I came to the hospital and they started checking me and next thing I know, I'm in labor," said Heather Kempers, Astrid's Mother.

Kempers says her new year's blessing was a complete surprise. Astrid's due date was still a couple weeks away, but she decided to come early, just in time for the new year.

"I did not expect to have a baby at 12:59 this morning," said Kempers.

At 6 pounds 15 ounces and 18-and-a-half inches long, Astrid is a healthy and happy way for the staff at St. Lukes hospital to ring in 2019.

"We make a big deal out of the New Years baby because you always think of, 'Here is this new life and all these great things that you're expecting and anticipating for that.' And what a better way to bring in the new year with a cute little bundle of joy and you're gonna watch this baby grow," said Savonda Peterson, a nurse at St. Lukes.

Astrid was the only baby born in the early morning hours of Tuesday in St. Luke's.