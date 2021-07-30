UPDATE: 1 dead after Sioux City rollover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: A woman has died after a Thursday night rollover.

A release from the Sioux City Police Department states that an SUV was going west on 17ths Street when it lost control at Main Street, slid off the road and rolled, coming to a rest on its roof. The crash took place around 11:35 p.m.

A woman passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result. Two men who were not wearing seatbelts, were treated for minor injuries. The woman driver, wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated and was treated for minor injures.

Police believe that speed was a factor of the crash, but that they are continuing to investigate it.

PREVIOUS: Four people were hospitalized late Thursday night after a rollover in Sioux City.

The single-vehicle rollover crash took place at the intersection of the first block of West 17th and Main Streets.

Authorities responded to the crash at around 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the Sioux City police told KCAU 9 that four people were pulled out of the vehicle and taken to local hospitals.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.