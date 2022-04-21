SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of a Sioux City street for improvements.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, 18th Street from Floyd Boulevard to Hawkeye Drive will be temporarily closed from April 26 to April 29 to complete work on railroad crossings.

The release indicated that the City of Sioux City’s contractor, Barkley Asphalt, will mill and overlay the roadway while improving the surface on five railroad crossings.

It is anticipated that the project will take three days, and detour routes include 11th Street from Floyd Boulevard to Steuben Street or 28th Street from Floyd Boulevard to Hawkeye Drive.