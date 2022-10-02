SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Save time this week by knowing which roads will be closing in Sioux City.

According to releases from the City of Sioux City, roads that will be closing or partially closing include 4th Street and Court Street, 3rd street, and Jackson Street at the BNSF railroad tracks.

The releases state that the first closing will take place on Monday starting at Jackson Street. The contractor will be adjusting the street, sidewalk, and improvements to the rail crossings.

The Jackson Street Closure is expected to take one month, and access to businesses on the north side of the tracks will be on Jackson Street. Access to businesses on the south side of the tracks will have a detour route utilizing 3 rd street and Virginia street.

Also on Monday, the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department will start the 4th Street and Court Street Manhole Adjustment Project. This project will result in parking and lane restrictions.

The project includes modifying a storm sewer manhole and replacing the pavement around the manhole.

The release indicated that the contractor expects to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Additionally, the project is expected to be complete by October 7.

Starting on Thursday, 3 rd street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street will be closed for the installation of electrical conduits (intended to protect and route wiring).

A detour route will be posted for drivers and will run through 3rd street, Douglas Street, 4th Street, and Nebraska Street. The closure is expected to last until October 28.

The releases advised caution to drivers who take these routes and to follow all traffic signs regarding the closure.