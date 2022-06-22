SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Days like Wednesday are good for making progress on Sioux City’s riverfront renovations along the Missouri River.

A total of 13 acres are being redeveloped on the former site of the Argosy Casino Riverboat at a price around $11 million, much of which was raised privately.

Workers are laying bricks as part of two main park pavilions and work on the irrigation system is expected in the near future.

The Chris Larsen park development includes spaces for small and large family/community gatherings, event spaces, active recreation areas, and enhancements to the recreational trail system.

Although work is not expected to be finished until the end of the year, a park ribbon-cutting is planned for this fall.