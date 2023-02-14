SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – At Sunrise Retirement Community a party was held to crown the king and queen of Valentine’s Day. The staff voted on which residents showed the most love this year.

Community members crowned Otto Albrecht and Nina Bender on Tuesday, and they both had huge smiles while wearing their crowns.

“I’m done doing that,” said Albrecht, “and I have to do whatever he says, ’cause he’s the king,” Bender finished.

Local elementary students also sent Sunrise residents thousands of valentine’s cards for them to take back to their rooms and enjoy.