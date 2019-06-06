Sioux City retail is moving towards the future

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s happenings all over the nation, big-box retail stores are closing down, leaving empty storefronts all over key business districts. Those empty buildings are a familiar sight in Siouxland.

As large nationwide retailers like Sears, Yonkers, and Shopko are closing their doors. It’s leaving huge vacant storefronts around the US and in Sioux City. At the same time, some new storefronts are going up, but with a very different concept.

“You’re gonna see new construction, more creative ways of shopping centers they are going to have more restaurants and entertainment options as a way to draw people,” said Marty Dougherty, the Sioux City economic development director.

While many long-time stores are closing their doors, brick and mortar stores are far from over.

“It’s a shame that so many retails are leaving particularly on the west side of town we would like to have more retail on this side of town,” said Pat Taylor. “I rather come to a store any day you can try them on feel the fabric”.

Taylor lives in Jefferson and drives to Sioux City to do most of her shopping. She said she always prefers shopping in stores.

“If you have to exchange it, they will gladly help you out in that process instead of going to UPS and going through all of that hassle and you get socializing when you get to come to a store,” said Taylor.

That desire for entertainment is what many new and expanding retail stores are now embracing.

“More stuff for kids to do because there is no kid stores or no kid things for them to do around here,” said Adams.

Moms like Kayla Adams excited to hear there may be those kinds of new additions here in Siouxland.

“Sioux City is well positioned as a regional center, so I think we will continue to see people coming to Sioux City to shop, for entertainment,” said Dougherty.

Dougherty said Sioux City is ready to change with the times and work with new companies who may bring a whole new retail concept to town.

“We are getting a lot of interest from developers calling us all the time and looking at Sioux City really hard both all the different outlying areas and downtown as well,” said Dougherty.

One of the city’s largest new retail projects underway is near the new Hobby Lobby on Sunnybrook Drive where a six-storefront building is just getting started. Many people are excited to learn what new businesses could be filling that space.